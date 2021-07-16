Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Tour $ 65 Million Mansion

Welp, looks like things might be getting more serious for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck — to the tune of $ 65 million. The couple were spotted house hunting in Los Angeles this week, and reportedly toured a house that’s on sale for $ 64.95 million. Like … not even a listing on Selling Sunset has been this extra.

Apparently, the “house” (palace?) Is located in the super fancy Holmby Hills neighborhood, and has a lot of amenities. Ahem, let’s see … per Just Jared, we’re talking 8 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a casual bowling alley, a hair salon, a movie theater, a wine cellar and tasting room, a “golf simulator,” and a medical room. Meanwhile, there’s both an indoor and an outdoor pool (because why stop at just one?), A giant master suite, an elevator, an outdoor kitchen, a cabana, and a guesthouse with two bedrooms.

^ Cute gif break.

This place has been on the market since 2018 but apparently there aren’t that many people in the world who want to spend tens of millions on their home, so it’s taking a minute to sell. In fact, the initial asking price was $ 70 million, and its since gone down to a more “reasonable” $ 65 million.

TBD on if Bennifer will splash out for this place, but last we heard they were planning on moving in together. A source recently told Us Weekly that “Ben and Jen are spending almost every night together when they’re not working… they plan on moving in together very soon. As far as Jen sees it, she and Ben have their whole lives now to set things up in a comfortable way. She intends to be an involved stepmom who’s there for Ben in that area, plus she’ll want him to make the same effort with her and Marc’s kids. ”

