Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck together on their way to their love getaway: paparazzi exposes the images

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they went on a trip to Montana together. The images exposed by the paparazzi confirm the love getaway. At last fans can see recent photos of these two “new lovers” together. In the prints exhibited by The Grosby Group, JLo can be seen in the car with Ben. They both seem very determined and serious. What were they thinking at that moment? Anyway, it seems that the decision had already been made and the “Diva of the Bronx” when she had to choose or remember Alex Rodríguez.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were caught on their intimate journey. / The Grosby Group

In the following screenshot you can see how Jennifer López and Ben are about to get on the plane that would take them to their love destination: Montana. The singer even holds the sleeve of her partner’s coat so they could soon get on the private plane. Until now, everything indicates that neither of them had noticed that there was a paparazzi following their trail.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were caught holding hands before getting on the plane. / The Grosby Group

It is noted that the couple was not thinking of hiding, at least not completely, since when they arrived at the take-off area there was no security team deployed to avoid being caught by the paparazzi and thus maintain the secrecy in front of the public. On the contrary, it seems that neither of them cared about being caught together or not.

Thus the arrival of Jennifer López and Ben Affleck to the runway. / The Grosby Group

Now that the romantic getaway has been confirmed with these images and everything indicates that indeed “Bennifer” is no longer a simple rumor, it is clear that the tabloid and tabloid press will be giving more coverage to JLo and Ben Affleck.

This is not entirely good news for Ben, the famous actor and film producer is not one of the celebrities who feel good about media attention. Her relationship with López in the past suffered from moments of stress due to this situation, because no matter what Jennifer does, she will always get the attention of the paparazzi, who even chase her to catch her in leggings on the way to the gym.

Now, Alex Rodríguez seems that he does have reasons to be sad, although if in fact he was unfaithful to the diva on repeated occasions, he has little or no right to comment on all this.

They say that Rod looked for Jennifer Lopez annoying, for his little trip with Ben Affleck, and the diva did not care

Clarissa Molina returned to Univision and with her wardrobe overshadowed Lili Estefan in El Gordo y la Flaca