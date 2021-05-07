Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: their love story

In an interview with People in 2016, JLo admitted that her breakup with Ben was one of the most painful she has ever experienced. In that same conversation, he said that over time he understood that there was a very real love between them that would have had a future in other circumstances.

“I think that at another time, things would have been different, who knows what would have happened, but there was a true love,” he said. “We did not try to have a public relationship, however we were in the eye of the photographers and the press, it was a lot of pressure.”