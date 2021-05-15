Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck once again sounded their romance alarms, and as their fans scrutinize their every step after a vacation together in Montana, their love past comes to the fore.

RELATED:

Here’s what Alex Rodriguez thinks about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were already exchanging messages when she was still with A-Rod

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: their love story, the wedding that was not and the reunion

Their romances are not a secret although they try to keep their personal life as private as possible. However, in his love story there is everything: fleeting couples, commitments that do not reach the altar and a beautiful family. In recent months, Ben said goodbye to his courtship with Ana de Armas, while JLo said goodbye to his engagement with Alex Rodriguez, to meet again 17 years after the romance that almost brought them down the aisle.