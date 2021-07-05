Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Take Their Love to the Hamptons

Sparks are flying between Jennifer Lopez and Ben affleck over this Fourth of July weekend.

The 48-year-old Argo actor and 51-year-old actress and pop star have taken their rekindled romance to the Hamptons. On Saturday, July 3, the two were photographed showing some sweet PDA as they took a stroll with two friends in the posh area on Long Island, New York, where J.Lo has a multi-million-dollar home. Ben and Jennifer wrapped their arms around each other as he moved to kiss her on her forehead.

The two had flown hours earlier from Los Angeles to New York with her 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, a day after the foursome and the actor’s son Samuel, 9, visited Universal Studios Hollywood together, marking the first time J.Lo or her kids have been spotted with any of his and ex-wife Jennifer garner‘s three children.

Ben and J.Lo rekindled their romance two months ago, about 17 years after they ended their engagement and broke up.