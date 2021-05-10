Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck stunned on romantic weekend getaway

“He spent several days with Ben out of town. They have a strong connection. Everything has been fast and intense. Jennifer is happy, “said a source close to the singer and the actor in an interview for People magazine.

In turn, another source assured the TMZ portal that ‘The Diva of the Bronx’ and the famous ‘Batman’ “looked like a couple.”

It was in 2002 when Jlo and Affleck were very much in love and got engaged; however, days before the ceremony, in 2003, they postponed their decision.

Actor Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez (Getty Images)