Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: story of an unfinished romance ❤️

Jennifer and Ben’s breakup took thousands of people by surprise, as they were the dream couple and here we will tell you what happened.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They met while filming the movie “Gigli” at the end of 2001.

Their courtship was one of the most mediatic in Hollywood.

They were both the stars of the red carpets.

The boom generated by their romance was reflected in the video clip of “Jenny from the Block” by Jennifer López, where Affleck has a special participation, since at that time the singer was his fiancée.

And although their love story did not end in a wedding, the jewel that almost made them husband and wife continues to give a lot to talk about.

A jewel embedded with a rare pink diamond valued at two and a half million dollars. A unique piece that López keeps very good memories of, not so much for the economic value but for how powerful he felt wearing that ring on his finger.

The actor indicated that the failure of his relationship with JLo was due to constant persecution from the press, which he said constantly attacked the actress.

“People were so mean to her: sexist, racist … Such ugly and vicious things were written about her in a way that if you wrote them now, you would literally be fired for saying those things,” said Ben Affleck.

“Now she is valued and respected for the work she did, where she came from, and what she accomplished, and how it should be!”

For her part, the interpreter shared with People a few years ago that “there was a true love” between them. “I think that at another time, things would have been different, who knows what would have happened (…) We don’t try to have a public relationship; however, we were in the eye of the photographers, ”said JLo.

On several occasions, both have dedicated nice words to each other.

Such is the good relationship that Jennifer Lopez He maintains with his exes, who has decided to invite them to his wedding with Alex Rodríguez, just as he has done with those who were once his partners. But what does Ben Affleck think about it?