Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Spend the 4th of July in the Hamptons

The Fourth of July in the Hamptons? Is there a better place to BBQ, hang by the pool, and watch fireworks at the beach? Nope! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are doing the holiday right. Bennifer is currently on Long Island and was spotted strolling arm-in-arm in photographs obtained by Page Six.

In the pics, Ben is wearing a tight cream-colored hoodie and brown khakis (classic). Meanwhile, Jen is wearing a loose, long-sleeved top and comfy beige pants. They’re both in sneakers because comfort matters, ppl.

Frederick M. BrownGetty Images

Ben and J.Lo are really jetting all over the country because they * just * went to Universal Studios in Los Angeles. And by just, I mean literally two days ago. Bennifer was spotted with their kids at the theme park on Friday. They were walking through Springfield, the park’s Simpsons-themed attraction. An onlooker told Page Six (who also has those pics) that Ben and Jen “definitely looked in love. They were walking shoulder to shoulder and holding hands.

Sources told People in May that Jennifer “is open to having a relationship… she wants to spend as much time with Ben as possible to see where this could go.” A separate People source told the outlet that their reunion seems to have come at the right time, as “Ben and Jennifer were in the same mindset after their breakups.” The second source added, “Whether they end up together or not, it’s good for both of them now. And not that surprising. ”

It might not be surprising to people close to them, but we were highkey surprised when rumors surfaced that the formerly engaged couple was dating. First, they were spotted hanging out and now they’re taking trips, having family outings, and spending the holidays together. (OK, it’s just the Fourth, but still!).

What’s next?

