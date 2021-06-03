Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Show PDA on a Dinner Date in West Hollywood

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, former French-turned-lovers 17 years later, are getting cozy out here, y’all. The maybe-couple all but confirmed their romantic reunion yesterday while stepping out for dinner at Wolfgang Puck’s new restaurant in West Hollywood. And spoiler alert: The pictures from their outing are truly something.

Jennifer and Ben were seen embracing each other (!!!) with Jen’s face nuzzled into Ben’s shoulder during their walk into the restaurant together. Jennifer wore a tan coat with a hot-pink knit sweater, dark-wash skinny jeans, and nude stiletto heels for their lil date night. Meanwhile, Ben appeared ~ dapper ~ in a leather jacket, black jeans, and crisp white sneakers. According to Page Six, paps spotted the pair holding hands as they entered the dining establishment, which you can see riiiiight here.

Bennifer’s PDA session follows weeks of the pair having not-so-secret rendezvouses all over the country. Following Jennifer’s split from former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez, and Ben’s breakup from actress Ana de Armas at the top of the year, the pair have spent time together in Los Angeles, Montana, and Miami, as they’ve reportedly decided to give their relationship another go. (They even seemed to commit to a long-distance romance.)

As a teensy refresher, Ben and Jennifer were engaged in 2003 but ultimately called off their wedding and split for good in 2004. Nearly two decades later, they may be officially back on again. “[Jennifer] spent several days with Ben out of town, “a source previously told People of the pair’s low-key couples vacations.” They have a strong connection. It’s all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy. ”

