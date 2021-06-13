Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reportedly Reunited in Los Angeles

Bennifer is back together! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spent some time apart and now they’re reuniting in Los Angeles, People reports. Before seeing Jennifer, Ben was hanging out with her mom, Guadalupe Rodríguez.

“In the past, Jennifer’s mom and Ben were very close. Guadalupe loved Ben,” a source tells People. She was sad when they couldn’t work things out years ago. She is thrilled that they are back together now. ”

The insider continues, “Jennifer is very close with her mom. It’s very important to her that the person she is with, gets along with her mom. Jennifer loves that Ben and Guadalupe hung out in Las Vegas. They both love gambling and had fun together at the Wynn hotel. “

Kevin WinterGetty Images

J.Lo and Ben are about to get used to seeing each other a * lot * more. She is moving back to LA with twins Max and Emme for a “fresh start” after her split from former fiancé Alex Rodriguez. A source tells E! News that Jennifer “is packing up her Miami rental.” The insider adds, “She will be between LA and the Hamptons this summer, but LA will be her base. She is looking at schools for her kids in the fall. She is excited about a fresh start and pursuing things with Ben. They will be at their LA home soon. “

The former exes first sparked reconciliation rumors in April after they were spotted outside of J.Lo’s LA home. They later took a trip to Montana in May and have been spending more and more time together ever since. “J.Lo and Ben are very much a couple and have been telling friends that they’re together,” a source tells Entertainment Tonight. “When they first reconnected, they had to see if the spark was still there because it had been a while. It was, so now they are both fully in it.”

You love all the deets on J.Lo and Ben. So do we! Let’s overanalyze them together.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io