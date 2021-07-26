Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recreate their spiciest photo 20 years later

The couple, on vacation in Saint-Tropez (Photo: ABACAABACA)

After images relaxing on the balcony, hugging walks and passionate kisses, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have made their romance official on Instagram.

It was the singer who shared the snapshot, on a carousel in which she celebrated her 52nd birthday. Dressed in a bikini and kimono, Lopez posted several images uploaded on a yacht, including a kiss with Affleck.

The couple thus made their relationship official and indicates that everything is going smoothly. The Bennifer family have celebrated JLo’s birthday aboard a ship in Saint-Tropez, one of the most exclusive destinations on the French coast, leaving a snapshot practically the same as one from twenty years ago.

In the photo, Jlo appears sunbathing in a bikini, while Affleck puts a hand on his girlfriend’s butt. It is a scene practically the same as the one captured while the couple was filming the Jenny From the Block video clip in 2002. Almost 20 years have passed, but the hands go to the bread.

After several months of rumors, the actor and the singer are no longer hiding. These days they stroll caramelized through the streets of Saint-Tropez as they did in June in the Hamptons. Last week, the couple turned heads at the birthday party of Leah Remini, one of JLo’s best friends, who posted a photo with the lovebirds on Instagram.

Although they do not hide their romance, neither has commented on it. In fact, Jennifer Lopez was asked about it on the Today Show and she played Swedish.

“You seem happier. Look, I just have to tell you that every time I see a picture of you with Ben I think ‘he seems happier, he seems happier’. Are you happier? ”Host Hoda Kotb insisted. JLo just confirmed that she was happy, ignoring Kotb’s question and moving on to another topic.

For lack of words, good are the photos.

