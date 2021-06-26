Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Just Enjoyed a Date Night in LA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are doing date night right. Sources tell People that they dined at Avra ​​Beverly Hills Estiatorio on June 25 in a (wait for it) private room. Oh, and they stayed in there for two hours (!!). Talk about romantic.

“They enjoyed Mediterranean food in one of the private dining rooms. Jen looked amazing,” the insider says. “They were both in a great mood. Ben always looks very happy when he is with Jen.”

A source close to Bennifer adds, “She spends as much time with Ben as possible.”

Frederick M. BrownGetty Images

I’m not jealous of their super cute date or anything. I mean, Bennifer seems like they might be #endgame. Imagine the story: They fell in love, got engaged, called off their engagement, married other people, got divorced, and then made their way back to each other more than a decade later. A Lifetime movie could never.

According to Page Six, J.Lo never wanted to break up and reportedly “always saw Ben as the one that got away,” the outlet’s source said. “She was crushed after they broke up, though she felt at the time that she had no other choice but to call off their engagement.”

The insider continued, “As hot and heavy as their relationship was, they were on very different paths at the end of it. Jennifer was ready to settle down and have kids, but Ben wasn’t keen on giving up his bachelor lifestyle just yet. In the end, she got tired of waiting for him to come around — even though it broke her heart to end things. “

But, they’ve been given another chance. An E! News source recently shared then Jennifer and Ben “are inseparable, and it’s going really well. [She] has never been happier and knows it was meant to be. “

Ugh, so sweet.

