Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck go crazy on social networks with new photos together

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shaped one of the most talked about romances of the 2000s and for a time were considered Hollywood’s “goal couple”. But good things don’t last forever, and they both went their separate ways, at least for a time. A few weeks ago it was confirmed that Lopez Y Affleck They got together again and today photos are released in which they share displays of affection. Of course, social networks are already reacting.

Jennifer Y Ben They got engaged in 2002 but ended their relationship in 2004 under the stunned gaze of the paparazzi and their fans. Lopez she married Marc Anthony and had two children with him, however their marriage lasted until 2011. In more recent times, JLo maintained a courtship with Alex Rodriguez, a baseball player, but they separated in April; for his part, Ben He ended up with Ana de Armas at the beginning of the year, being one of the most loved relationships by his fans.

In mid-May, a source close to People magazine provided him with some photographs of Jennifer Y Ben together at Montana’s Big Sky Resort and Club, noting: [Jen] spent several days with Ben out of the city. They have a strong connection. Everything has been fast and intense, but she is happy. ” But this afternoon Page Six and the New York Post appear with a new bomb: photographs of both actors in which they are seen very close and affectionate.

According to the media, Jennifer Y Ben met for the 50th birthday of Lynda lopez, sister of the actress and singer; the media even points out that the celebration was joined Max Y Emme, Jennifer’s children: “Ben and their children seemed comfortable together. The children kept chatting with Ben. Ben looked good. He was smiling and laughing, ”says a source close to People. Before the new images of the kisses between Lopez Y Affleck, users of social networks are just waiting for the formal confirmation of “Bennifer”, the name of the couple that caused so much madness during the time of their initial relationship. Will they take it further?

Jennifer Lopez Y Ben affleck They have done quite well in the entertainment industry over the past few years. She triumphed with her movie Scammers of Wall Street – 92% in 2019, while in early 2020 he gave one of the best halftime shows in NFL history, alongside Shakira. For its part, Ben He doesn’t seem to have left the DC Extended Universe for good; let’s remember that it is already recording The Flash, one of the following Warner Bros. productions that could restore balance to the saga. It is clear that both remain firm in their careers but they have also made room to meet again and be together after many years.

Here are some of the reactions seen on Twitter about the new images of Jennifer Lopez Y Ben affleck:

damn I wasn’t totally convinced until now lol – Brianne Fleming (@ brianne2k) June 14, 2021

every time j lo and ben affleck kiss in public the aliens renew earth for another season – # 1 samir (@samir) June 14, 2021

I’m predicting Bennifer engaged by Dec. 2021. you know J. Lo don’t leave without a ring. pic.twitter.com/ZiVyt4PO9A – brianavision (@imnotbri_) June 14, 2021

i’m still i’m still jenny from the block # JenniferLopez # Bennifer #benaffleck pic.twitter.com/X9SyT0dlTu – Robson (@robfitsheaven) June 14, 2021

They’re so happy together, that’s all it matters. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fuFcgbMZ1A – bennifer tea (@jloaffleck) June 14, 2021

OMG !!! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are kissing and shit. I loved it. Let the chaos that is #Bennifer 1.0 officially start🔥🔥pic.twitter.com / a8jTvwf3An – TV Fanatic👑⚜️ (@TvKhaleesi) June 14, 2021

Congrats to these two lovebirds for bringing back all the Bennifer feels but this better not lead to Gigli 2! pic.twitter.com/JVFaOTgVpw – Kelly ツ (@kellwoohoo) June 14, 2021

“Alexa, play ‘Dear Ben’!” Y’all can’t tell me shit about Ben Affleck and Jlo. I’m here for a good time, not a long time, and I LOVE IT! pic.twitter.com/Iv5gsbgMt8 – ǝıllıɯ 🦇 (@emmytargaryen) June 14, 2021

