Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck could move in together very soon

“Ben and Jen have spent almost every night together, as long as they don’t have to work. Their plans are to move into the same house very, very soon,” an insider from the artist’s closest environment, Mom, told Us Weekly. of the twins Max Y Emme, fruit of his late marriage to Marc Anthony.

Photo © 2021 Backgrid / The Grosby Group * PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE * Malibu, CA – JUNE 14, 2021 Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are getting more and more serious as the days go by. Today, Ben and JLo met up with Jenny’s kids Emme and Maximillian and Jen’s sister, Lynda Lopez, for a family dinner at Nobu in Malibu. Lynda turns 50 on June 15th. As the group makes their way inside, J-Lo’s daughter, Emme, smiles at Ben and the “Batman” star returns the smile ten times brighter! (/ Backgrid / The Grosby Group)

It must be remembered that, without express reference to his romance with Ben affleck, JLo He recognized only a few days ago that he had never “been better” and more than happy than at this moment.