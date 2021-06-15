Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck confirm their romance with a kiss

There is no doubt, there is much more between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck than a close friendship of several years. This weekend, the couple was caught at the Nobu Malibu restaurant in Los Angeles, where the kisses, hugs and smiles were immediate. In the middle of a very pleasant dinner, the actor and the singer were photographed while kissing on the mouth, confirming the rumors of romance that they have been starring in for several weeks.

Jenifer and Ben were sitting very close and laughing, Jen lovingly caressed Ben’s face. Little by little they got closer to kiss each other on the lips, which then merged them into a loving hug. The couple, who were engaged in the early 2000s, again sealed the moment with one more kiss, followed by gazes in the eyes and smiles that reveal their happiness.

Ben would not stop hugging Jennifer, who from one moment to another turned her attention to her son, Max, after approaching with his cell phone in hand to show Mom something. Ben, like the native of the Bronx, paid attention to what the 12-year-old had on the screen, a photo or video that must have been very interesting, because Emme, also the daughter of Jennifer and Marc Anthony, leaned in to look.

According to information published by Page Six, the couple gathered at the place to celebrate the birthday of Lynda lopez, JLo’s sister. “They had a great time at dinner,” informed a close friend to the couple. Jennifer, with her hair tied in a bun, wore her signature hoop jewelry. While Ben came to the appointment with the beard that has been seen for a long time.

A second chance for love

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck resume their relationship 17 years after going their separate ways. The couple was engaged to in 2002, although months later they postponed the wedding to separate soon after.

© GettyImages Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck resume their love story 17 years later