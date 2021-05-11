Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, caught together in a hotel in Montana

They were one of the most mediatic couples in Hollywood and now … it is not clear. The relationship between actor Ben Affleck and singer and actress Jennifer Lopez has always been good, iEven after breaking up in 2004, but they seem to be closer than ever since.

To both they have been seen flying together and spending a few days on vacation In the same hotel. The two celebrities stayed at the Big Sky Resort in Montana, very close to Yellowstone National Park.

In addition to spending days at the same resort, they were seen together in a car, in which Ben Aflleck was driving and the singer was co-pilot.

After your getaway They flew together from Montana to Los Angeles and when they arrived they got into a van together and headed to their home in Bel-Air, according to media such as TMZ.

It so happens that since they broke up in 2004 both have had other relationships, But right now the two of them are single and available, so the rumors of reconciliation have soared.