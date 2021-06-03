Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are very affectionate in public for the first time

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck can’t stop hugging for a minute while they meet again in Los Angeles.

Not a week passed since Ben Affleck returned to Los Angeles to be with his children, that Jennifer looked for any excuse to travel to California to meet her crush.

For the first time and after confirming that they are together again, the renowned Hollywood singer and actor were most affectionate walking embraced as they arrived at the “Wolfgang Puck” restaurant located at the Pendry Hotel in West Hollywood.

A source spoke to Page Six and revealed that the couple were joined by Jennifer’s manager, Benny Medina, and her production partner, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas. In addition, he explained that during dinner they were very affectionate and that Ben did not stop hugging Jennifer throughout the night.

As always, Jennifer looked beautiful. Her elegant yet casual look included a neon pink turtleneck that matched her purse, skinny jean pants and pale pink stiletto heels in conjunction with her coat.

Jennifer Lopez leans on Marc Anthony after Ben Affleck’s return to Los Angeles

The girl from the Bronx wore her hair in a bun that highlighted her outlined eyes. She added sparkle to her outfit with her classic gold hoop earrings.

According to the Daily Mail, the contact between Jennifer and Ben began before she broke off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez, apparently there were several email exchanges between the ex-lovers.

