Getty Images Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are just friends today.

Seventeen years after ending their love affair, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have taken over the main headlines after making it known that they have been spending time together for the past few days in California.

The news of the possible rapprochement of the stars comes after confirming the cancellation of López’s engagement with former baseball player Alex Rodríguez, with whom she had been dating for four years.

People magazine reported that Affleck and Lopez were seen last Friday, April 30, while enjoying time together at one of the singer’s residences in the city of Los Angeles.

“They have been spending time together in Los Angeles for the last week. They have a lot of love for each other, they have always admired each other, “revealed a source when referring to the couple in exclusive statements to People.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were one of the most media couples in the entertainment industry in Hollywood. The actors announced their engagement in 2002, but canceled their wedding plans in 2003 and confirmed their separation in 2004.

López and Affleck have shared credits in major film productions such as “Jersey Girl” and “Gigli”, two of the projects that positioned them as one of the favorite couples by the American public.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are together as a couple?

Despite strong rumors from the Hollywood tabloids about a possible reconciliation between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, the couple have only been spending time together as friends.

“They are friends, they have always been friends and they have been seeing each other over the last few years,” said a source close to the actors in an interview with People magazine.

The TMZ website revealed that López and Affleck’s relationship is strictly friendship, a bond they have maintained since they ended their romance in 2004.

An insider told People that the stars plan to spend time together as long as they meet in Los Angeles: “They have a lot of fun hanging out. Years have passed since they got up to speed correctly and they have a lot to talk about. “

Ben Affleck praised Jennifer Lopez’s determination in the entertainment industry

American actor Ben Affleck was one of the stars who offered exclusive statements to InStyle magazine for a special edition honoring the career of American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez.

During the interview, Affleck praised Lopez’s determination in the entertainment industry: “I thought she had a good work ethic, but I was completely honored and in awe of what she was committed to doing day after day, the seriousness with which she took it. he took his job, the calm way in which he dedicated himself to achieving his goals ”.

“She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I have come across in this business. She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I am so happy for her that it seems, finally, to be receiving the credit she deserves, “added the interpreter.