Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are planning to take another trip together for the summer

Everything indicates that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship going from strength to strength. They were already seen spending days on a trip in the mountains, but it turns out that now they plan to travel during the summer and spend the same together. A source close to the couple reportedly told People magazine: “They are discussing summer plans. They they want to spend as much time together as possible. They too they want to take a trip“.

Apparently, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they want to make the most of their time, before either of them has to fulfill a work commitment that involves separate trips or time in recording sets. So, the couple would spend most of the summer being together and perhaps taking a trip again.

Let us remember that, a few weeks that Jennifer Lopez will announce the end of her engagement with her ex Alex Rodriguez, he was seen with Ben Affleck. A van would drop him off and pick him up near the actor’s Los Angeles home. Days later, a paparazzi caught them in montana where they spent a few days and several media reported that very romantically. However, they haven’t been caught kissing yet.

Jennifer was residing in Miami, while Ben in Los Angeles. However, Elle magazine claimed that they saw Jennifer Lopez leave a school in the city of Los Angeles while picking up her little ones. This could indicate that JLO would be looking to settle in this town very close to Ben.

“Bennifer” keeps going. The couple separated in 2000. He married actress Jennifer Garner and they lasted for almost 10 years. Jennifer married Marc Anthony and they had two children Emme and Max. Very popular and known to all, since “The Diva of the Bronx” does not miss an opportunity to show off her offspring.

For its part, Alex Rodriguez was caught by a paparazzi in a New York bar dining alone and his face looked haggard. Minutes before crossing to the commercial establishment, ARod caught that he had a reporter nearby and smiled at the camera, but the truth is that many media reported that he looked sad. Minutes later, a gentleman came to accompany him, but who it was is unknown.

The breakup of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez occurs after some reconciliations and after The former NY Yankees player was seen having dinner with model Madison LeCroy at a restaurant in Miami one day before Valentine’s. Apparently, the rumors of infidelity were the ones that weighed the most. Two months ago the couple announced that they separated, that they would continue to have business in common and that they were best friends.