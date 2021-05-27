Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are photographed together in Miami

It seems that ‘Bennifer’ is back! New images of Jennifer Lopez Y Ben affleck Together in Miami they have been revealed and are already circulating on social networks. The 51-year-old singer was seen most smiling next to the 48-year-old actor, as they walked together in the Florida sun. Despite the fact that they were walking at some distance from each other, perhaps trying to keep up appearances, an ‘eagle-eyed’ photographer captured them from all angles.

© GettyImages Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in 2002

The images obtained by the paparazzi (which we do not publish out of respect) come after the news broke that JLo and Ben had met in Los Angeles. A first report stated that ‘The Diva from the Bronx’ had the limited time to see the Gone Girl actor, however, he did his best and made it his priority. It seems that after a few days in LA, Jennifer was ready to go back to Miami, but she wasn’t doing it alone – Ben joined her!

Things between the two seem to be going wonderfully after their reunion more than 17 years after their breakup. The couple, who were one of the most popular in the 2000s, ended their relationship in 2004, having been on the verge of getting married. It seems that, now that they have met again, they would be taking their thing at a distance; Ben lives in LA near his kids and his ex-wife, Jennifer garnerwhile JLo is in Miami.

This latest report from Jennifer and Ben in Miami comes after reports emerged stating that the singer has cut off any communication with her ex-fiancé, Alex Rodriguez. According to speculation, A-Rod is not at all happy to see his ex with Ben Affleck and still hopes to rekindle his thing with Jennifer. Unfortunately for him, the fact that the actor visited JLo’s base of operations in Miami could be a pretty serious step in their relationship.

