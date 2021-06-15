Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are photographed kissing

THE ANGELS.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were photographed kissing, after weeks of rumors that they had resumed their romance, after almost 20 years ago.

The actors were captured exclusively by the New York Post while enjoying a meal with family members of Lopez on Sunday at Nobu sushi restaurant in Los Angeles.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck confirm with this image the rumors of several weeks / Photo: Taken from the New York Post

JLo and Affleck, a couple that has been referred to as Bennifer, became one of the most followed in the early 2000s. In 2003, they abruptly called off their wedding and separated months later.

The couple have been spotted in Los Angeles and Miami in recent weeks, after Lopez and her ex-fiance, baseball player Alex Rodriguez, called off their engagement in mid-April after four years together.

AMU