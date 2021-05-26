Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially dating and very happy

“It was Ben’s idea to go to Montana, a place that he absolutely loves, and they had a great time there, just snuggling and being together without any pressure“a source told Us Weekly. And that wasn’t the only trip they’ve taken recently.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in 2003. (Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

Just two weeks later, JLo and Ben were spotted in Miami at the end of May. They were photographed exercising in the same gym. One witness even told In Touch that they shared kisses between reruns. The day before, Lopez was photographed relaxing on the balcony of her Miami home and Affleck appears coming down the stairs behind her.