Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are “Inseparable” at the Moment

Attention all Bennifer shippers: I am happy to inform you that your ‘ship is still going incredibly strong! But of course, there’s still a ton of history between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, seeing as they dated in the early 2000s and later called off their engagement in 2004 … which BTW, Jennifer didn’t actually want to happen, we ‘ re now learning.

According to Page Six, Jennifer was heartbroken by the spit and reportedly “always saw Ben as the one that got away,” the outlet’s source said. “She was crushed after they broke up, though she felt at the time that she had no other choice but to call off their engagement.”

“As hot and heavy as their relationship was, they were on very different paths at the end of it,” the source continued. “Jennifer was ready to settle down and have kids, but Ben wasn’t keen on giving up his bachelor lifestyle just yet. In the end, she got tired of waiting for him to come around — even though it broke her heart to end things. “

As sad as their love story ended before, Jennifer and Ben are absolutely thriving as a couple 17 years later. An E! News source recently shared then Jennifer and Ben “are inseparable, and it’s going really well. [She] has never been happier and knows it was meant to be. “

And that’s not all either — Jennifer is introducing her kids to Ben slowly but surely, and it’s going swimmingly! Jennifer’s 13-year-old twins, Emme and Max, “are slowly getting to know Ben,” a source told People. “They enjoyed a Sunday family dinner together …. Everyone seemed great and had fun,” a second source said, adding, “Ben and [Jennifer’s] kids seemed comfortable together. The kids kept chatting with Ben. Ben seemed great. “

That being said, is another engagement in the cards for Jennifer? We! Shall! See!

