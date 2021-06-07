Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are captured in a restaurant in LA | Instagram

The singer Jennifer Lopez and Ben affleck They no longer hide their love and it was one of the most recent moments in which the couple is again captured in a romantic moment from an exclusive restaurant in Los Angeles.

The couple made up of Jennifer Lopez and remembered the “batman actor“They have again attracted the attention of the spotlight and it was in one of the most recent appearances that they were captured from an exclusive restaurant that was recently opened, which is located in the Hollywood area.

Apparently the “diva from the bronx“He is in the best moment, everything indicates that at the moment he is in the place where he was always happy, next to the actor, Ben Affleck, together they enjoy his company even more.

It was recently that the “Bennifer” were caught enjoying a dinner by the Austrian chef Wolfgang Puck, located at the Pendry hotel, in West Hollywood, from where the “diva from the Bronx and the” movie actor “were caught hugging each other and exchanging various Kisses.

It would be on May 31 when until recently, “Alex Rodríguez’s girlfriend” and Ana de Armas’ ex-boyfriend today, would have attended the place where they would enjoy a delicious dinner accompanied by a good dose of affectionate gestures.

With nothing to hide, the interpreter of “In the Floor” did not hesitate for a moment to rest her head on that of the Oscar winner, while he supported her with one arm. The smiles on the faces of the outstanding figures of the show were remarkable, they point out.

The romantic getaway lasted a “couple of hours,” according to insiders, who also revealed details of the menu enjoyed by the controversial couple that consisted of crab fried rice, Waygu steak, snapper, various appetizers and a spikey lemon dessert.

It also emerged that the “51-year-old superstar” and the “two-time Oscar winner” did not dine alone as they were also accompanied by JLO’s longtime manager, Benny Medina, and his production partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas. .

The romantic couple who caused a stir between the past 2000 and 2004 once again becomes the focus of attention. Can they deal with her this time?

It should be remembered that his courtship despite being so strong the first time, did not withstand the attacks after receiving so much media attention, according to the versions that have circulated since then.

Jennifer Lynn López, mother of Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximiliam David Anthony, the fruits of her marriage to Marc Anthony and Ben Affleck, father of three children whom she had together with Jennifer Gardner, have a one-month relationship that the press has not lost track again for a single moment.

Likewise, part of the attention has also focused on the reactions that this derives from Alex Rodríguez, who was one of the last couples of the singer, dancer, composer, etc.

JLO, ended his relationship with the former baseball player after both postponed their wedding several times and after several rumors of “infidelity” on the part of the player of teams such as the New York Yankees, Texas Rangers and the Seattle Mariners.

Until today, it is unknown what will be the direction of the strong bond that exists between the fashion designer, choreographer and perfumer, etc., Jennifer López and Ben Affleck, what is a fact is that the couple seems to be happy about everything today they share and no longer hide their love.