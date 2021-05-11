Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are a couple again 17 years later and the fans react – Tomatazos

Valentine’s Day is over but love is in the air, at least it is for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in recent days. According to People magazine, the actors met again and have spent a few days together after many years without being a couple. Of course, social networks are absolutely surprised by the novelty, because nobody expected the surprising turn in the lives of both stars. Formal relationship or a few days’ getaway? In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Affleck Y JLo they were in a relationship a long time ago. The actress got engaged to him in 2002 after two divorces, Affleck gave her a ring which she flaunted on camera over and over again. Unfortunately things did not work out and they ended their courtship in early 2004. JLo She went on to have a relationship with Marc Anthony and married him in June of that year; They later had twins and separated in 2011. Both stars established relationships with other celebrities but it seems that things have turned warm between them again.

People hold that Ben affleck Y Jennifer Lopez They were recently spotted at the Big Sky resort and club in Montana, where the star of Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27% own a property. Daily Mail took the time to follow and photograph them, confirming that the two have given each other a new opportunity to be together. It is worth mentioning that both have just ended long-term relationships, he with Ana de Armas and she with the baseball player Alex Rodriguez, who allegedly was unfaithful to the actress (paparazzi images were previously shared in which they are seen arguing with Lopez in tears).

A source close to People shared the following details: “[Jennifer] spent several days with Ben out of the city. They have a strong connection. Everything has been fast and intense, but Jennifer is happy. ” It is worth wondering if this meeting between Lopez Y Affleck it is a formal return or an adventure that has been captured by the media. Only time will tell us the state of the situation.

“Ben Affleck” Because after 17 years later Ben Affleck and Jennifer López are together again pic.twitter.com/auElWZmVaD – Why is it a trend? (@Porketendencia) May 10, 2021

Meanwhile, both celebrities continue their careers in the entertainment industry and enjoy good reputations among fans. The last movie of Jennifer Lopez, Wall Street scammers – 92%, was widely recognized by critics and garnered some notable awards in prestigious awards. For its part, Ben affleck He remains at the center of the news thanks to his projects as a director or his participation in the DC Extended Universe as Batman; his recent appearance in Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% was a source of joy for the fans. The actor is already preparing his return to the dark cape in The Flash, a DCEU film that we will see in theaters in 2022.

Here are a series of tweets that react to the meeting of Ben affleck Y Jennifer Lopez after 17 years.

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but Ben affleck and Jennifer lopez dating is not an excuse to text your ex.

i don’t know who needs to hear this, but ben affleck and jennifer lopez hanging out together, is not an excuse to text your ex – Cilantro.bb.95@aim.com (@bb_apes) May 10, 2021

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are dating. In other news I saw the trailer for that new movie Heavy Girls on MySpace.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are dating. In other news I saw the trailer for that new movie “Mean Girls” on MySpace. – Dan Regan (@Social_Mime) May 10, 2021

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez getting back together is the best thing that ever happened to me.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez getting back together is the best thing thats ever happened to me – 𝔄𝔩𝔞𝔫𝔞 ℌ𝔬𝔭𝔢 𝔏𝔢𝔳𝔦𝔫𝔰𝔬𝔫 (@alanalevinson) May 10, 2021

If the Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez romance is true, I’m so inspired I’m literally going to write fan fiction, oh my gosh.

If the Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez romance is true I am so inspired I’m literally going to write fan fiction oh my god – Carly Bae Jepsen (@_xbthny) May 10, 2021

Ben Affleck and JLo came back. Only Johnny Deep and Winona Ryder are missing. pic.twitter.com/W1pigDPXUg – Candy (@ therebelwitch20) May 10, 2021

If Ben Affleck returns with JLo, another couple can return too 🙏 ♥ ️ pic.twitter.com/qfLHJ4rYLM – The Flash⚡ in the day (@ChicoFlash_) May 11, 2021

Ben Affleck and JLo meet after 17 years. pic.twitter.com/smSov3yaPL – Beto Mentirillas (@ Bet0Quintanilla) May 10, 2021

Marc Anthony after learning that JLo and Ben Affleck returned. pic.twitter.com/CMpWv1oUHY – ⚡Omar de la Tierra⚡ (@omardelatierra) May 11, 2021

If Ben Affleck and Jlo have returned after 17 years, I do not close the doors to Brad Pitt with Jennifer Aniston and Vanessa Hudgens with Zac Efron pic.twitter.com/xTQEGr1v04 – Miss Chaos (@Miss_Evolet) May 10, 2021

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are together. pic.twitter.com/gJdd1Rl6Rs – Gonzalo 🐺 (@rukhasgunsalu) May 10, 2021

