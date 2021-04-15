Jennifer López and Alex Rodríguez: “We have realized that we are best friends”

In March rumors of separation emerged. It was said that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez they had finished. Hours later the couple denied these assertions, but today everything officially ended, since they issued a statement to inform their followers and the media that their romance was coming to an end. The wedding has definitely been canceled.

This time Jennifer didn’t have to get married and sign divorce papers. The singer, as when she was with Ben Affleck, has kept the engagement ring, although with Arod, she also has businesses and properties in common, which they will continue to maintain. According to the statement, they are and will be friends, they will work together, but no longer as engaged, close to getting married.

“We have realized that we are best friends and we hope to continue being so. We will continue to work together and support each other in our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and for our respective children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say thank you to all those who have sent kind words and support ”, reads the message that they have made public, through a public statement to the program ‘The Today Show’.

When the announcement of his breakup jumped in March, the former player traveled to the Dominican Republic. The paparazzi captured him on his knees before the “Diva from the Bronx.” All was a lie? Was there or was there no reconciliation? No one knows for sure if they came back and it didn’t work out, or if they just wanted to wait to break the news officially without rumors. They say they haven’t been together since March. They say that Jennifer López never forgave his alleged infidelity with Madison LeCroy.

The EFE agency recalled that the couple was formed in 2017 and was made public when they attended the famous gala at the Metropolitan Museum in New York together. López, who has two children from her previous relationship with singer Marc Anthony, Max and Emme, 13, referred to Rodríguez as her “soul mate.”, during an interview with “Today” in 2018.

“It has brought into my life something that I have never had before, which is unconditional love and support, a kind of soul mate union. That’s something different for me, now I know what it’s like to be with me. He works as much as I do, he is as motivated as I am, ”said the Bronx star.

Rodríguez, for his part, is the father of Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, and he and López shared some of their joyous moments as a family on social media. All this, today, came to an end.

