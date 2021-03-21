Jennifer López and Alex Rodríguez: Together or apart?

. Jennifer López and Alex Rodríguez put an end to speculation about their love affair.

Jennifer López and Alex Rodríguez have recently seized the main headlines after making it known that they had allegedly ended their engagement. Given the rumors that emerged, the couple issued a press release in which they denied that they are separated.

“We’re working on some things,” the stars said in a press release they released exclusively to People magazine.

A source close to López and Rodríguez assured People that the couple was never separated: “They never officially separated or talked about it, but they are still together. They went through a bad time, but they did not separate ”.

The informant told the US publication that the separation rumors emerged in February when Rodríguez was romantically linked to Madison LeCroy, one of the stars of the reality show “Southern Charm.” However, rumors of the ex-baseball player’s alleged infidelity did not influence the couple’s love crisis.

“She is working in the Dominican Republic and he is in Miami, so it is difficult for them to see each other; especially with quarantine and COVID-19. But they are trying to stay together, ”added the source close to the couple.

People magazine consulted another source who maintained that the crisis in Jennifer López and Alex Rodríguez’s love relationship was not caused by a third person: “This was not caused by a third party, Madison LeCroy or any other person.”

López and Rodríguez are considered one of the most stable and loved couples in the entertainment industry, so the rumors of their supposed separation caused a great commotion within their fans.

This is what you need to know:

Rodríguez and López got engaged in the Bahamas

Alex Rodríguez and Jennifer López got engaged during a vacation they took to the Bahamas in March 2019. At that time, the former baseball player surprised the American singer with an engagement ring valued at $ 1.8 million, according to CNBC.

Before formalizing their engagement, Rodríguez and López had a love relationship for two years, during which time they were seen in a very romantic way at countless events in cities such as New York and Los Angeles.

The couple has postponed their wedding on more than one occasion

Jennifer López and Alex Rodríguez have postponed their wedding twice as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, a public health crisis that has taken an unexpected turn in the lives of great Hollywood celebrities.

In an interview with the SiriusXM radio station, López assured that his wedding was scheduled to be initially held in a paradisiac place in Italy in June 2020, but it had to be postponed due to the confinement that was being experienced in Europe due to the COVID pandemic. 19.

In January, Jennifer López gave an interview to ELLE magazine where she reiterated that her wedding was postponed twice: “We postponed the wedding twice. We had planned what we really wanted to do, but we didn’t know if we could recreate that. We canceled it and since then, we haven’t talked much about it. No hurry. We want to do very well when possible. “

