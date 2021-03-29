Jennifer López and Alex Rodríguez separate 0:36

(CNN) – Jennifer López and Alex Rodríguez separated.

The couple split “a few weeks ago,” a source close to the couple told CNN on Friday.

“It doesn’t look like they’re going to get back together,” the source said, adding that Rodríguez has been socializing in recent weeks without López, who is usually by his side.

CNN has reached out to representatives for López and Rodríguez for comment. (A representative for López and Rodríguez told CNN Saturday that the couple remains engaged. The two reported in a statement that they are “working on some things.”)

The two were photographed together last month in the Dominican Republic, where López is filming a movie. Rodríguez posted a photo of himself in a boat on Friday.

“Don’t worry about me, I’m just going to have a sail-fe,” he wrote. What are your plans for the weekend?

On Thursday, López posted a video montage in which he laughed and wrote: “Find a good reason to laugh today.”

Rodríguez proposed to López in the Bahamas in March 2019 after a two-year relationship.

This article has been updated to include a statement from Lópz and Rodríguez.