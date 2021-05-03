Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez separate

Jennifer López and Alex Rodríguez confirm their breakup 0:50

(CNN) – Jennifer López and Alex Rodriguez are definitely separating.

The two announced the news Thursday morning in a statement first reported by NBC’s “Today” and confirmed by CNN.

“We have realized that we are best friends and we hope to continue being so. We will continue to work together and support each other in our shared businesses and projects, ”his statement reads. “We wish the best for each other and for each other’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thanks to everyone who has sent kind words and support.

Lopez and Rodriguez, who had been in a relationship since 2017, ended their nearly two-year engagement.

Rodriguez proposed to Lopez in the Bahamas in March 2019 after a relationship of about two years.

In March, CNN, citing a source close to the couple, and other news outlets reported that the couple had separated. After that report, the couple sent a statement to CNN a day later and through their representative and assured that they were still in a relationship and “working on some things.”

