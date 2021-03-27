Jennifer López and Alex Rodríguez return to Instagram and make an official announcement



Jennifer López and Alex Rodríguez are together again, but no one talks about a wedding anymore.

Photo: VALERIE MACON / AFP / Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez They have resumed their public life as a couple through Instagram. This pair has posed for the official account of the former Yankees player, and together they have made an official announcement in which they present their new work collaboration. “It’s official,” Arod said. And now the couple have apparently become the official image of Goli Nutrition.

“Jennifer and I are very excited to announce that we have joined forces with Goli Nutrition. They have revolutionized the health and wellness industry with their innovative, delicious and nutritious gummies! ”, Said the athlete and entrepreneur.

JLo also made a publication on Instagram where she appears wearing the same wardrobe as in this image with Alex Rodríguez, but she decided to pose absolutely alone.

It is said that the couple have resumed their relationship, that they are both working on some things and that it is not in their best interest to separate due to all the businesses they have together, as well as all the properties they have bought together. But they also say that now Jennifer López has many problems trying to trust the fidelity of her “Macho”, as she affectionately calls him. And even when they seem to have returned, no one talks about weddings anymore.

