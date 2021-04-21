Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez confirm their breakup

After weeks of rumors about their breakup, at last Jennirfer Lopez Y Alex Rodriguez They have clarified what their current situation is. Through a joint statement, shared on the morning TODAY (NBC), the former baseball player and the singer announced that they have ended their relationship after four years together and defined themselves as “best friends.” The statement reads as follows: “We have realized that we are better as friends and we hope to continue being so.” The message continues: We will continue to work together and support each other in our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each of you and for your children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thanks to everyone who has sent kind words and support. “

© GettyImages Jennifer and Alex began dating in 2017

This message comes a few weeks after the first reports of their breakup were given. At the middle of March, a source close to the couple would have shared withPage Six that A-Rod and JLo were no longer together and that they had ended their engagement. However, hours later The couple indicated through TMZ that they were still dating, showing that they were going through a relationship crisis. “All the reports are wrong.” According to the specialized portal, they added the following: “We are working on some things.”

Now it is known that, despite the efforts of both, it was not possible to save their relationship. And, throughout the month of March, Alex traveled to the Dominican Republic more than once to meet with Jennifer and try to fix her situation. ‘The Diva of the Bronx’ was in that place recording the movie Shotgun Wedding, whose theme is – curiously – that of a wedding.

© @ jloA-Rod proposed to Jennifer in 2019

It is known that the last time that Alex traveled to the Dominican Republic was at the end of March and he had to return before the month of April, as the regular season of the Major League Baseball started. Currently, Alex is a commentator for some sports channels and programs, so he had to return to attend to his work affairs.

It seems that A-Rod is already missing the singer, because on Instagram stories he shared an emotional video of some photographs of the best moments of him with the singer and their children. This video was shared hours before the statement of their breakup was released, and even tagged his now ex-partner.