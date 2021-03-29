Jennifer López and Alex Rodríguez are still a couple

(CNN) – Jennifer López and Alex Rodríguez say they are still together.

The couple sent a statement to CNN on Saturday morning through their representative and assures that they are still in a relationship and that they “work on some things.”

The statement comes after CNN, citing a source close to the couple, and other news outlets on Friday reported that the couple had separated.

Rodríguez and López have been in a relationship since 2017.

A representative of the couple indicates that they are still engaged.

It will be the fourth marriage for López, who divorced singer Marc Anthony in 2014, and the second for Rodríguez, who has been divorced since 2008.