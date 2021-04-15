Jennifer López and Alex Rodríguez announced their separation

Getty Jennifer López and Alex Rodríguez announce the cancellation of their engagement.

Jennifer López and Alex Rodríguez officially announced their separation.

The former American Idol judge and the retired Yankees star confirmed the cancellation of their two-year engagement in a joint statement to TODAY Show on the morning of Thursday, April 15: “We realized that we are better as friends. and we hope that it will continue to be so. We will continue to work together and support each other in our joint ventures and projects, ”said the stars.

The statement also referred to the couple’s children: López’s twins, Emme and Max, both 13 years old; and Rodríguez’s daughters, Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12 (as reported by TODAY). “We wish the best for ourselves and for our children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thanks to everyone who has sent kind words and support. “

So what went wrong? Read on for more details on J-Rod’s breakup.

Rumors of breakup started in March

The news of the breakup comes as no surprise, especially since López and Rodríguez had put an end to similar rumors in March.

Multiple entertainment portals, including Page Six, reported that the famous couple had broken up after Rodriguez’s alleged romantic relationship with reality show Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy, according to another Page Six article. At the time, López and Rodríguez had not commented on the rumors, but Page Six noted that Alex Rodríguez “hinted at the breakup on Instagram” in March by posting a photograph of himself on a yacht without López, 51. . The actress was reportedly in the Dominican Republic filming her latest movie, “Shotgun Wedding,” according to TMZ.

In response, the couple issued a joint statement to TMZ calling the rumors “inaccurate” and added, “We are working on some things.” According to TMZ, those “things” had nothing to do with LeCroy or a third person in the relationship.

A month later, the couple sent another statement, but this time confirming their breakup. Before breaking the news, Lopez posted photos of herself without her engagement ring, intensifying the separation rumors.

The love story of López and Rodríguez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez instantly became one of Hollywood’s favorite couples.

The stars began dating in 2017 after meeting at a Beverly Hills restaurant. The actress and singer told Vanity Fair that while having lunch, she saw her friend Rodriguez pass by. “I almost yelled ‘Alex,’ but I’m the shyest person when it comes to those things.” López decided to come over to greet Alex: “It was one of those things that you feel compelled to do, something you wouldn’t normally do,” she added.

López and Rodríguez met in 1999 when the singer signed an autograph for the then baseball player, according to a 2018 post on Alex Rodríguez’s Instagram. They met again in 2005 at a New York Yankees baseball game, according to Sports Illustrated. At that time, they were both married, Jennifer Lopez to singer Marc Anthony, and Alex Rodriguez to Cynthia Scurtis. Lopez told Sports Illustrated in 2019 that there was an instant connection between her and A-Rod. “We shook hands and it was that strange chemistry for like three seconds,” he said. “Three to five seconds of looking at someone and freezing.”

The couple officially began dating in 2017, according to People. López and Rodríguez made their debut at that year’s MET Gala, Harper’s Bazaar reported. They announced their engagement two years later in an Instagram post on Rodríguez’s profile that featured a photo of López’s left hand with a huge ring. The couple became the image of a happy family, regularly documenting their family life on Instagram.

Reuters reported that Jennifer López and Alex Rodríguez postponed their wedding twice in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

