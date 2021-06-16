Jennifer López and A Rod have not stopped following each other on Instagram

Jennifer Lopez canceled everything. JLo separated from Alex Rodríguez, canceled the wedding, left Miami and now has moved to Los Angeles to be closer, if not the same house, with Ben Affleck. In April A Rod and JLo confirmed their separation, weeks later she went to Montana with the director of “Argo” and today everyone knows that their romance is a fact because the long-awaited kiss was captured and exposed by the paparazzi.

Jennifer López and Alex decided to continue separately because more than boyfriends or fiancées they had realized that they are friends. Before they announced this, they had told the press that they were together and that they were working to move forward with their relationship. It seems that they never managed to fix the differences, which in the end seem irreconcilable.

Their breakup came after months in which A Rod was singled out as an infidel. And it is that since it was said that he had telephone conversations with the model Madison LeCroy, nobody or very few believed in his fidelity to the “Diva of the Bronx”. Now, the number of believers could decrease considerably, because the blonde sent a message to JLo. “You’re welcome ”, she has sent him to say, as if he says that she did him the favor in some way, so that now he looks so happy in the arms of Ben Affleck, who was one of his great loves, but the one he has loved the most. .

For all the above, despite the business, some would believe that it would be logical for JLo to stop following Alex Rodríguez on Instagram and vice versa. And is that JLo does not follow Casper Smart on Instagram, for example. It is known that the only ex with whom she maintains communication is Marc Anthony because he is the father of her children. Some hoped that he would also block A Rod from his networks, but so far this has not happened. Nobody knows if in some time both will be “unfollowed” in this social network, where they shared a large part of their life and their love.

