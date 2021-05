The 30-year-old actress looked absolutely fabulous in a pair of shorts during a walk with her husband, Cooke Maroney, in New York.

She accessorized her outfit with black heels, a white T-shirt, and a bucket hat.

The fact that there is still a cool spring in New York City did not stop JLaw from showing some skin.

Jennifer and Cooke tied the knot in 2019 at the Newport Belcourt in Rhode Island, with guests the likes of Adele, Cameron Diaz and Emma Stone, among others.