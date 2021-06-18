Jennifer Lawrence proves she’s perfect with or without makeup

While many celebrities do not allow their face washed, Jennifer Lawrence shows off her skin in perfect condition.

Jennifer Lawrence has been seen in recent rumors about whether you are pregnant, but instead of paying attention to what is said about her, the actress is already working on the film project that will follow “Don’t look up” in her record.

Despite the fact that in that movie movie suffered an accident for which she was taken to the hospital to verify her well-being, Lawrence resumed the recordings the next day and after a few months, she has returned to a recording set to film “Red, White and Water”, a drama where she plays a military woman who is injured in Afghanistan.

Jennifer has not minded showing herself to be seen with her face washed when she got to her washes; While some celebrities prevent at all costs from filtering images of them that show the before and after their passage through the makeup and wardrobe department, for Jen it is a situation without consequences, especially when she has faced larger issues in his career related to his image and his friendships.

The film is directed by Lila Neugebauer and judging by Lawrence’s background, it will be a script loaded with sensitive fibers that the actress will manage to transmit on screen.

Jennifer Lawrence ends rumors about her possible pregnancy