Jennifer Lawrence looks radiant in a yellow dress during a romantic trip with her husband

The ‘The Hunger Games’ actress and her husband, Cooke Maroney, were seen spending a weekend together in New Orleans.

The couple enjoyed a late lunch at a local barbecue restaurant called The Joint and after that, the couple traveled to City Park, where they visited the New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA).

JLaw tried a tight-fitting bright yellow sundress, brown sandals, and a floral face mask, while Cooke wore Nike shoes, dark blue khaki pants, and a black jacket.

Lawrence has been a topic of conversation recently, as multiple sources claim that she and her husband Cooke are expecting their first child together, though Jennifer has denied the rumors.