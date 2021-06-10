in Entertainment

Jennifer Lawrence looks radiant in a yellow dress during a romantic trip with her husband

The ‘The Hunger Games’ actress and her husband, Cooke Maroney, were seen spending a weekend together in New Orleans.

The couple enjoyed a late lunch at a local barbecue restaurant called The Joint and after that, the couple traveled to City Park, where they visited the New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA).

JLaw tried a tight-fitting bright yellow sundress, brown sandals, and a floral face mask, while Cooke wore Nike shoes, dark blue khaki pants, and a black jacket.

Lawrence has been a topic of conversation recently, as multiple sources claim that she and her husband Cooke are expecting their first child together, though Jennifer has denied the rumors.

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole admitted he uses substances on the ball, while slugger Pete Alonso blamed MLB

Incisive portrait of being by Emmanuel Carrère