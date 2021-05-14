Jennifer Lawrence gives her full support to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in their new romance

The Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence It has shown that it is one of the many consumers of the pink press who look very favorably on the supposed return of what was one of the most media couples of the 2000s: the one that forms its namesake. Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck, who came to announce their betrothal in 2002 and, only two years later, had to publicly confirm that their relationship had finally come to an end.

Although he did not want to comment too much on such a personal matter and relative to other Hollywood stars, in her last radio intervention Jennifer Lawrence has not been able to hide her “emotion” Faced with the possibility that Ben and Jennifer are trying to revive a romance that, as they themselves recognized in the past, was greatly affected by pressure and constant harassment from journalists and photographers, as well as by a youth that prevented them from properly managing the situation.

Jennifer López has no time to mourn Alex Rodríguez

“Breaking news! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are together again. They seem to be in Montana right now, together and on vacation. I’m so excited!“, The artist would have commented, as if she were a news presenter, when she was on the podcast ‘The B **** Bible’. Of course, it is clear that the young interpreter will be very aware these days of all the possible news that such a striking story throws.

Adamari López shuts up heavy criticism, the Telemundo star conquers the fans with her pink dress