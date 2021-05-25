Jennifer Lawrence ends rumors about her possible pregnancy

After Jennifer Lawrence was rumored to be pregnant, the actress leaves her scarred abdomen in view.

Jennifer Lawrence has never been an actress who runs away or hides, quite the opposite. Now that it was said that she was pregnant due to the fact that lately she dresses more often in baggy clothes, she shows that she is not like that and surprises with her marked abdomen.

The actress was spotted wearing a white top with $ 1,090 worth of linen and cotton straight pants from The Row, Dior sneakers and a $ 2,850 Céline bag while walking in Soho with her husband Cooke Maroney.

Although the couple married in 2019, it seems that for now it is not among their plans to have children; At least, as far as Jennifer is concerned, she has several projects on the horizon in the world of cinema.

One of them is the film in which he shares credits with Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet, “Don’t look up” which is in post production; the second is “Red White and water”, a film directed by Lila Neugebauer that is in the same phase.

However, it is also in pre-production to begin the filming of “Mob girl”, a film for which Lucas Royalty is also confirmed, in which an ordinary mother who lives in New York becomes an informant for the mafia for the FBI.

Among these plans, it would rather be easier to think that Jen and Cooke intend to enjoy the time they can share for now, before the stage of promotion and filming of their films begins.

There is nothing more adorable than seeing them in matchy outfits and so naturally on the streets of New York, where without trying, they have become one of the most fashionable couples of today.