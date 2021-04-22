Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney out for a walk in NY

After they haven’t been seen together for over six months, Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney go out to dinner in New York.

After Jennifer Lawrence had been so involved in the filming of “Don’t Look Up,” she hadn’t been seen very often again.

Now, she reappears in public with her husband Cooke Maroney, the director of the Gladstone art gallery in New York.

The couple took a short walk around the Big Apple and took advantage of their time together to dine outdoors while chatting leisurely.

It seemed that something was worrying Jennifer, so Cooke comforted her with a hug that held her arm and caressed her back.

After a year of marriage, it seems that the two have had hectic months, but it is impossible not to keep in mind the emotion with which Jennifer announced that she was about to get married.

The actress who won the Oscar for her participation in “Silver linings playbook” said at the time that Cooke was the kindest person and with the best she felt, so having said yes was a very easy decision for her.

True to form, Jen wore a Prada coat, $ 927 worth of The Row ankle boots and a satin bag from the same brand that fetches $ 1,067.