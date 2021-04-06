Jennifer Jason Leigh to lead the second season of the Amazon series ‘Hunters’

VaDeadline report that Oscar-nominated actress Jennifer Jason Leigh (‘The Hateful Eight’) has officially signed on to play the title role in the upcoming second season of Amazon Prime’s action thriller series, ‘HuntersLeigh will play the role of Chava, one of the leading Nazi hunters, with Logan Lerman reprising her role as Jonah Heidelbaum.

The presence of Al Pacino in the second season of the series is not yet confirmed, especially (SPOILER ALERT) after Jonah shot him at the end of the first season after discovering his true identity (FIN SPOILER).

Inspired by real life events, the first season of ‘Hunters‘follows a diverse and eclectic group of Nazi hunters in 1977 New York. They have discovered that hundreds of top Nazi officials are living among us, plotting to create a fourth Reich in America, and the team, led by Al Pacino, embarks on a bloody crusade to thwart his new genocidal plans.

Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa Changchien, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Bakery, and Lena Olin complete the cast of this Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment production for Amazon Studios.

Its first episode is directed by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon (‘The War of the Currents’), also an executive producer with David Ellender, Nelson McCormick, Tom Lesinski, Jenna Santoianni, Win Rosenfeld, Nikki Toscano and the aforementioned Weil and Jordan Peele. David Weil is a screenwriter, producer and showrunner.