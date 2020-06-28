“Where peaceful Waters Flow” was the song performed by the American singer, icon of the R&B genre, who filled with her impeccable and outstanding voice the banks of the river that runs through the city of Chicago.

Along with Gladys Knight both singers made their voices resonate.

From there and to set the scene and prepare the fans with his exponential voice, he stated:

« The power of unity creates change (…) So let’s continue to unite to create that change, a good change. »

The surprise not only gave her with her voice, but also when she joined forces with the famous singer and music legend Gladys Knight, a pair of voices that thundered in the most remote of the city.

This initiative joins the hundreds that are developed around the world to try to lessen the negative impact that the global health crisis has on the less favored population, whose food and health situation borders on the extreme.

This health catastrophe must leave a firm teaching in which you learn to fight a little more for those less favored, giving them the necessary tools to work for their future and that of their families and thus mitigate the need and poverty in the world.

Check here the presentation of Jennifer Hudson: