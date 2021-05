On Tuesday, the actress shared on Instagram a photo in the company of her friend Edgar Ramírez in which she talks about her visit to the Alitas house, one of the 35 shelters associated with “Save The Children” on the southern border of the United States. Garner stressed the need for immigration reform. In the video, we tell you more details.

