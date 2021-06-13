Jennifer Garner is not limited to eating popsicles

There is no way not to love Jennifer Garner, especially when you know that she is the perfect mom in fiction and real life.

Jennifer Garner has shown time and time again that she is caring and loving with her children. On this occasion, her maternal talent was exposed on an outing to the beach with friends of her son Samuel, whom she patiently accompanied to the appointment while hugging him and kissing him so that he could have fun.

While some actors have roles that make them look pretty good during the plot, but as soon as they return to being them they stop having a certain charm, with Jennifer an inverse effect occurs, since seeing her enjoy life so much, surely there are those who wish receive their advice or have some kind of guide from the artist.

Jen has learned not to take things too seriously and that is why it is so authentic and fun. Surely that is the same reason why the parents of her son Sam’s friends like her so much, because they recognize her as a strong and free woman.

Without losing his style in the sun as he showed it during a photoshoot he did with his children on the beach A few months ago, Jennifer kept her sunglasses on and wore her charming smile while enjoying popsicles.

While everyone is attentive to what her ex-husband Ben Affleck is doing now that he has resumed his relationship with Jennifer López, she seems totally carefree and instead of paying attention to that issue, it is clear that she is happy now that returned with John Miller.

Although she has already stated that the only thing that matters to her is that Ben is okay so that in turn, he can be okay with his children, she surely laughs with her friends when she learns of the rumors surrounding them. After all, she has already done what she wanted, from legendary roles to producing.

Maybe we should learn a little from her and stop worrying so much about what they will say to build our own happiness, at the end of the day, she has already achieved that goal and now he is building the house of his dreams.