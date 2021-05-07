Jennifer Garner has picked up an old romance that makes her smile

Jennifer Garner and John Miller have tried again to make their relationship work after they separated for 9 months.

After her divorce from Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner began a love affair with businessman and lawyer John Miller, with whom she was a couple for two years.

Jennifer and John have dated again and according to their close friends, they are doing enough to erase their past mistakes and make their relationship work.

A few days ago they were seen dining together at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, California. Both held a fluid conversation and did not stop smiling along with two other couples who accompanied them.

After nearly three hours, they left the restaurant and headed for their car. John looked elegant for the occasion, while Jennifer Garner went for a more casual look and covered herself with a gray coat.

Miller was married to Caroline Camplell until 2018, which was the year his relationship with Jennifer began, who had also already separated from Ben Affleck.

After two years together, it was Jen who decided to break up with John without a specific reason being given to the media, as she has always preferred to have as private a personal life as possible.

What is clear is that Jennifer is committed to looking good with her old partners, such is the case of Ben Affleck, with whom in addition to sharing the fatherhood of her children, she continues to meet and share family moments.