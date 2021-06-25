Jennifer Garner and her son Samuel look happy to visit Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are the best example of a couple separating on time and with maturity for the sake of their family.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have never played hard to beat; Since they separated, they established the conditions that would allow them both to be at peace and built agreements so that the two parties could keep up with the growth of your children.

This dynamic without toxicity has allowed them to be frequented without reproaches or bad faces but on the contrary, Jennifer always looks happy that her children can live with their father, as a few days ago when a smile was drawn on her face on the way home from Ben for his son Samuel to spend time with his father.

All of this draws attention especially now that Ben is dating Jennifer Lopez again and has not limited his displays of affection at all. However, it is clear that for Garner his love relationship with Ben has already gone down in history and now it is clear that they are united by a greater love: the one they both feel for their children.

Still, Ben doesn’t always have the best possible face. The actor has dealt with constant attacks that seek to put him down with Alex Rodríguez, who just moved near J Lo and appears to be dating Ben’s ex-partner named Lindsay Shookus. There is no doubt that despite having an incredible time with the Bronx diva, things have not always been easy between them because of the commotion they cause, Ben’s face says it all.