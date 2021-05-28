Jennifer Aniston’s compliment to Brad Pitt before the Friends reunion



Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston.

Photo: Emma McIntyre for Turner / Getty Images

The meeting of the protagonists of ‘Friends’ generated a great stir among the fans. After knowing the trailer of the expected reunion, Jennifer Aniston, the actress who played Rachel on the American sitcom, complimented Brad Pitt, with whom she was not only married, but also shared the set of the popular series that will now return for a special episode.

In an interview that Aniston gave with her fellow cast members – Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox – to Acces Hollywood, the three reviewed some of the biggest names that went through the series. On that list, they included big American stars like Reese Whiterspoon, Ben Stiller, Sean Penn, and Paul Rudd. As Cox and Kudrow listed colleagues, Aniston interrupted to make her contribution. “Mr. Pitt was wonderful, it was fantastic”, He declared.

Pitt’s appearance on ‘Friends’ occurred while he was married to Aniston, in season eight. Thus, the actor played Will Colbert, a former classmate of Monica (Cox), who shared several scenes with Aniston. The actress’s wink generated great illusion among the couple’s fans, who after the news of Ben Affleck’s return with Jennifer López, they considered that Pitt and Aniston could follow the same steps.

The twists and turns of Aniston and Pitt

Jennifer and Brad were together from 2000 to 2005 and were one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood. The marriage dissolved after the actor fell in love during the filming of ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith ‘by Angelina Jolie. While Pitt married Jolie and had children; Aniston was in a relationship with several actors until she ended up marrying Justin Theroux.

But time passed and both separated from their respective partners. According to it, the protagonist of ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, after separating from Jolie, approached Aniston to apologize for his behavior in the past, which motivated them to establish a friendship. Thus it was possible to see the actor at the actress’s 50-year-old party, in 2019, and at the end of that same year in another celebration that she organized with

your closest friends. And all these meetings did nothing more than generate speculation about a possible reconciliation.