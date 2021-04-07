Jennifer Aniston turned down being Mia in Pulp Fiction: Why?

Share

Pulp Fiction is one of the great classics of Quentin Tarantino and Jennifer Aniston was about to star in it, but said no.

Quentin Tarantino has made great movies during his film career. One of his great classics, which continues to be praised to this day, is Pulp Fiction. The famous film starring Samuel L. Jackson, John Travolta and Uma Thurman. But although this is the dream trio, Jennifer Aniston was previously one of the actresses chosen to play Mia. However, the actress rejected the proposal. Why?

There is no doubt that Jennifer Aniston is one of the most beloved actresses in Hollywood. The interpreter had the opportunity to be part of big projects, and some she carried out and others she said no, as happened with Pulp Fiction. The 25-year-old actress was offered to play Mia Wallace in Quentina Tarantino’s iconic film. Another interpreter who was also disputed over the character was Julia Louis-Dreyfus. In the end neither of them played the character, since the great chosen one was Uma Thurman. The actress played Mia at age 24.

Why did you turn down the role?

Although it was not known that Pulp Fiction was going to be a huge success, Tarantino was already coming from creating great films that were critically acclaimed. Therefore, it was already known that working with him could be synonymous with success. However, Jennifer Aniston decided to turn down the opportunity to be Mia for a reason. The actress was filming the hit sitcom Friends.

Both productions were to take place during the same time, which completely complicated the tight schedule of the actress. But what there is no doubt is that both Mia and Rachel have remained for history. On the other hand, Mia was not the only great role that Jennifer Aniston received but decided to put aside. The actress was also considered to play Rose in Titanic, one of the most Oscar-winning films in history.

But Jennifer always decided to bet on Friends. If we are sure of something, it is that he was not wrong with that decision since it is one of the most famous sitcoms in history. A series that took her to the top of fame and that very soon will have a reunion of the cast on HBO Max.

