Jennifer Aniston tests the trifle in a scene from the reunion of ‘Friends’ that did not air

A few days ago HBO Spain finally premiered the meeting of the six protagonists of ‘Friends’ 17 years after the end of the sitcom. The HBO Max program not only featured the actors and actresses once again stepping on Stage 24, where recreations of the series’ sets awaited them, it was also spiced up with special guests and Curious moments like watching Lisa Kudrow and Lady Gaga sing ‘Smelly Cat’ as a duet or Matt LeBlanc reuniting with his double hand.

But there were other moments that unfortunately fell in the editing room. Like this one that has appeared on the Internet in which Rachel’s famous trifle was the protagonist. As you will remember, in the Thanksgiving chapter of the sixth season of ‘Friends’, Jennifer Aniston’s character offered to cook that cake but, because of some pages stuck, she followed the recipe wrong and a monster made up of tongues came out. of cat, jam, cream, raspberries, veal with peas and onion, bananas and whipped cream which, of course, only Joey liked.

Matt LeBlanc wanted to exact his revenge in the meeting and, in the scene that we did not get to see, he took out a replica of the trifle and gave it to a very reluctant Jennifer Aniston to test. The actress took a tiny piece and put it in her mouth, looking unconvinced. James Corden, host of the interview, imitated Joey in the scene of the chapter but did not even get to taste the dish. LeBlanc later remembers that he had not found out that David Schwimmer had spit on his plate because he could not cope with everything and LeBlanc takes it and begins to eat it. Anecdotes to tell at the table.

The one about almost traveling to Disney World

The sitcom itself is full of deleted scenes or stories that were not recorded directly, such as a chapter in which “colleagues” visited Disney World, the Florida theme park. “Originally Disney World contacted us. Michael Eisner called me and said ‘we would like you to shoot in the park'” recently explained one of the creators, Kevin S. Bright, who also explained what the Chapter: “Joey gets a summer job as … he’s basically a giant lightbulb at the light parade. The cast goes to see him. And before they arrive, Joey has a date with the girl from the pageant who plays Cinderella. They go to her house, have sex and she realizes that it is midnight. You have to return the costume or they will make you pay for it. So he’s in a hurry, grab his clothes and Joey doesn’t even know his name“Disney ended up discarding it, probably due to its strict policy of protecting its characters and actors in theme parks.