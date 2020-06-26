On September 22, 1994, the first broadcast of the American series Friends, produced by NBC, was taking place.. The television program was about the comings and goings of a group of friends who lived in New York, all in a comical tone. The sitcom would last 10 seasons until its broadcast ceased on May 6, 2004 and was a resounding success worldwide, turning the actors in its main cast into real television stars. The original cast for the series featured Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

Now 25 years after that day, Jennifer Aniston, who played the mythical Rachel Green, has spoken to The Hollywood Reporter about her particular fight to abandon his character once and for all from the series: “You just run out. I mean, I couldn’t stop carrying Rachel Green off my back with nothing she did. I could not escape ‘Rachel from Friends’, because it is also on all channels, all the time and you say: ‘Stop putting on that damn show!’ ”explained the American actress.

The interpreter also explained that thanks to her role in ‘A good girl’ she was able to escape Rachel to some extent: “’A good girl’ was the first time that I could really get rid of what Rachel’s character was and be able to disappear into someone it was not. That was a great relief to me, “he explained.

Jennifer also said that for a long time she thought she was not worth acting and that she couldn’t do anything different: “I remember the panic that invaded me, and I thought: ‘Oh God, I don’t know if I can do this. Maybe they are right. Maybe everyone else is seeing something I don’t see, which is that I’m just that girl in the New York apartment with purple walls, ‘”the actress recalled.

Actress fight

In the history of cinema and television there are many actors and actresses who throughout their careers have been typecast in a single role, as could well be the case of Daniel Radcliffe with Harry Potter – despite the efforts he makes to avoid it – or Jim Parsons with Sheldon Cooper of ‘Big Bang Theory’. To avoid this, Jen recounts throughout the interview that she had to fight and fight for her dreams and earn an egg in the industry: “I fought with myself and who I was in this industry with forever, and it was constantly about trying to show that I was more than that person. But there is so much freedom in getting old because it just doesn’t matter to you what other people think“He explained.